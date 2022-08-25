Indo-Pacific Leaders Visit MRF-D 22

U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Stephen Sklenka, the deputy commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, and Brig. Gen. Joseph Clearfield, the deputy commander of Marine Corps Forces Pacific, stand alongside Marine Rotational Force-Darwin (MRF-D) 22 commanding officer Col. Christopher Steele and Australian 1st Brigade commanding officer Brigadier Nick Foxall at Robertson Barracks, Darwin, NT, Australia, Aug. 25, 2022. The deputy commanders visited Marines and Sailors with MRF-D 22 and members of the Australian Defence Force in Darwin to reinforce the powerful U.S.-Australian Alliance.

