    Indo-Pacific Leaders Visit MRF-D 22 [Image 1 of 2]

    Indo-Pacific Leaders Visit MRF-D 22

    DARWIN, NT, AUSTRALIA

    08.25.2022

    Photo by Capt. Joseph DiPietro 

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Stephen Sklenka, the deputy commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, and Brig. Gen. Joseph Clearfield, the deputy commander of Marine Corps Forces Pacific, stand alongside Australian 1st Brigade commanding officer Brigadier Nick Foxall at Robertson Barracks, Darwin, NT, Australia, Aug. 25, 2022. The deputy commanders visited Marines and Sailors with Marine Rotational Force-Darwin 22 and members of the Australian Defence Force in Darwin to reinforce the powerful U.S.-Australian Alliance.

    Date Taken: 08.25.2022
    Location: DARWIN, NT, AU 
    USMC
    MARFORPAC
    ADF
    MRF-D
    USINDOPACOM

