    A Network of Stakeholders [Image 2 of 2]

    A Network of Stakeholders

    HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    07.27.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. John Carkeet IV 

    75th Innovation Command

    Nic Meliones, Innovation Boot Camp instructor for the National Security Innovation Network, leads a discussion about the complex network of stakeholders impacted by military retirement during an Innovation Boot Camp conducted via Zoom July 26 to Aug. 4, 2022. Approximately 40 Soldiers from the 75th Innovation Command and U.S. Army Human Resources Command participated in this boot camp to answer the problem statement, "How can we improve U.S. Army Reserve Gray Retiree pay packets processing to ensure that retirees receive their retirement pay?" For eight days, Soldiers and subject matter experts with extensive backgrounds in business, engineering, programming, project management, and human resources developed and presented plausible solutions to mitigate a backlog of more than 3,000 retirement application cases. (U.S. Army screenshot by Staff Sgt. John L. Carkeet IV, 75th Innovation Command)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.27.2022
    Date Posted: 08.25.2022 18:34
    Photo ID: 7388526
    VIRIN: 220727-A-DB402-430
    Resolution: 2048x1091
    Size: 167.93 KB
    Location: HOUSTON, TX, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A Network of Stakeholders [Image 2 of 2], by SSG John Carkeet IV, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

