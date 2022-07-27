A Network of Stakeholders

Nic Meliones, Innovation Boot Camp instructor for the National Security Innovation Network, leads a discussion about the complex network of stakeholders impacted by military retirement during an Innovation Boot Camp conducted via Zoom July 26 to Aug. 4, 2022. Approximately 40 Soldiers from the 75th Innovation Command and U.S. Army Human Resources Command participated in this boot camp to answer the problem statement, "How can we improve U.S. Army Reserve Gray Retiree pay packets processing to ensure that retirees receive their retirement pay?" For eight days, Soldiers and subject matter experts with extensive backgrounds in business, engineering, programming, project management, and human resources developed and presented plausible solutions to mitigate a backlog of more than 3,000 retirement application cases. (U.S. Army screenshot by Staff Sgt. John L. Carkeet IV, 75th Innovation Command)

