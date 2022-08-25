The first generation of the digital aircraft link emulator sits covered in dust in a hangar on Cannon Air Force Base, N.M., Aug. 25, 2022. U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Bridget Carroll created this generation of DALE for use with the RQ-1 Predator remotely piloted aircraft in 2015. Carroll went on to design and improve two more generations of DALE currently used with the MQ-9 Reaper remotely piloted aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Candin Muniz)
|Date Taken:
|08.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.25.2022 17:22
|Photo ID:
|7388495
|VIRIN:
|220825-F-ZT339-1009
|Resolution:
|4143x2330
|Size:
|2.63 MB
|Location:
|CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Seven years after original idea, 27 SOW Airman revolutionizes aircraft maintenance [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Candin Muniz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
