    Seven years after original idea, 27 SOW Airman revolutionizes aircraft maintenance [Image 1 of 3]

    Seven years after original idea, 27 SOW Airman revolutionizes aircraft maintenance

    CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    08.25.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Candin Muniz 

    27th Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    The first generation of the digital aircraft link emulator sits covered in dust in a hangar on Cannon Air Force Base, N.M., Aug. 25, 2022. U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Bridget Carroll created this generation of DALE for use with the RQ-1 Predator remotely piloted aircraft in 2015. Carroll went on to design and improve two more generations of DALE currently used with the MQ-9 Reaper remotely piloted aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Candin Muniz)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Seven years after original idea, 27 SOW Airman revolutionizes aircraft maintenance [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Candin Muniz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MQ-9 Reaper
    AFSOC
    27th Special Operations Wing
    Innovation
    Spark Cell
    Accelerate Change or Lose

