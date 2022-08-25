Seven years after original idea, 27 SOW Airman revolutionizes aircraft maintenance

The first generation of the digital aircraft link emulator sits covered in dust in a hangar on Cannon Air Force Base, N.M., Aug. 25, 2022. U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Bridget Carroll created this generation of DALE for use with the RQ-1 Predator remotely piloted aircraft in 2015. Carroll went on to design and improve two more generations of DALE currently used with the MQ-9 Reaper remotely piloted aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Candin Muniz)

