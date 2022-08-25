Seven years after original idea, 27 SOW Airman revolutionizes aircraft maintenance

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Bridget Carroll, 727th Special Operations Aircraft Maintenance Squadron MQ-9 Ground Control Station section chief, stands in front of an MQ-9 Reaper remotely piloted aircraft and three generations of the digital aircraft link emulator she designed on Cannon Air Force Base, N.M., Aug. 25, 2022. Carroll created DALE seven years ago to reduce the size of RPA maintenance packages loaded onto cargo aircraft when deploying. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Candin Muniz)

