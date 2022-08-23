Coast Guard repatriates 88 people to Cuba

A good Samaritan notified Sector Key West watchstanders of this migrant rustic about 24 miles south of Sugarloaf Key, Florida, Aug. 23, 2022. The people were repatriated to Cuba on Aug. 25, 2022. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)
