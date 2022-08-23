Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard repatriates 88 people to Cuba [Image 2 of 2]

    FL, UNITED STATES

    08.23.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    A good Samaritan notified Sector Key West watchstanders of this migrant rustic about 24 miles south of Sugarloaf Key, Florida, Aug. 23, 2022. The people were repatriated to Cuba on Aug. 25, 2022. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

    Sector Key West
    Cuba
    Migrant Interdiction
    OPSEW

