The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Raymond Evans alerted Sector Key West watchstanders of this migrant chug about 15 miles south of Boca Chica, Florida, Aug. 23, 2022. The people were repatriated to Cuba on Aug. 25, 2022. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.23.2022 Date Posted: 08.25.2022 15:40 Photo ID: 7388188 VIRIN: 220823-G-G0107-1001 Resolution: 1371x1029 Size: 273.85 KB Location: FL, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Coast Guard repatriates 88 people to Cuba [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.