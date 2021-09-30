Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    High school students spend summer learning robotics through NUWC Division Newport educational programs [Image 2 of 2]

    High school students spend summer learning robotics through NUWC Division Newport educational programs

    NEWPORT, RI, UNITED STATES

    09.30.2021

    Photo by David Stoehr 

    Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport

    Grace Geiger, a rising senior at Bishop Stang High School in Dartmouth, Massachusetts, participating in the Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport’s Undersea Technology Apprentice Program (UTAP), checks the details of her underwater vehicle before testing it in a tank on July 20, 2022. UTAP is one of two summer programs Division Newport conducts to get students interested in careers in science, technology, engineering and math.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.30.2021
    Date Posted: 08.25.2022 14:22
    Photo ID: 7388043
    VIRIN: 220720-N-XQ823-0007
    Resolution: 1000x1019
    Size: 220.91 KB
    Location: NEWPORT, RI, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, High school students spend summer learning robotics through NUWC Division Newport educational programs [Image 2 of 2], by David Stoehr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    High school students spend summer learning robotics through NUWC Division Newport educational programs
    High school students spend summer learning robotics through NUWC Division Newport educational programs

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    High school students spend summer learning robotics through NUWC Division Newport educational programs

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    STEM
    NUWC Division Newport
    Undersea Technology Apprentice Program
    Sea Lab
    22-52

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT