High school students spend summer learning robotics through NUWC Division Newport educational programs

Grace Geiger, a rising senior at Bishop Stang High School in Dartmouth, Massachusetts, participating in the Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport’s Undersea Technology Apprentice Program (UTAP), checks the details of her underwater vehicle before testing it in a tank on July 20, 2022. UTAP is one of two summer programs Division Newport conducts to get students interested in careers in science, technology, engineering and math.

Date Taken: 09.30.2021 Date Posted: 08.25.2022 Location: NEWPORT, RI, US