High school students spend summer learning robotics through NUWC Division Newport educational programs

Luke Tarpey (center), a rising sophomore, and two teammates test out their robotic vehicle during Sea Lab, a summer robotics program sponsored by the Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport Educational Outreach Program, at New Bedford High School in Massachusetts on Aug. 3, 2022. Sea Lab, just one of two STEM programs conducted this summer has been in place for more than 10 years.

Date Taken: 08.03.2022
Location: NEWPORT, RI, US
by Jamie Hole