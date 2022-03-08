Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    High school students spend summer learning robotics through NUWC Division Newport educational programs

    NEWPORT, RI, UNITED STATES

    08.03.2022

    Photo by Jamie Hole 

    Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport

    Luke Tarpey (center), a rising sophomore, and two teammates test out their robotic vehicle during Sea Lab, a summer robotics program sponsored by the Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport Educational Outreach Program, at New Bedford High School in Massachusetts on Aug. 3, 2022. Sea Lab, just one of two STEM programs conducted this summer has been in place for more than 10 years.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.03.2022
    Date Posted: 08.25.2022 14:22
    Photo ID: 7388042
    VIRIN: 220803-N-DY516-0001
    Resolution: 1000x721
    Size: 227.09 KB
    Location: NEWPORT, RI, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, High school students spend summer learning robotics through NUWC Division Newport educational programs [Image 2 of 2], by Jamie Hole, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    STEM
    NUWC Division Newport
    Undersea Technology Apprentice Program
    Sea Lab
    22-52

