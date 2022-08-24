Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard offloads $3.1 million in seized cocaine, transfers custody of 8 smugglers to Caribbean Corridor Strike Force agents in San Juan, Puerto Rico [Image 2 of 3]

    Coast Guard offloads $3.1 million in seized cocaine, transfers custody of 8 smugglers to Caribbean Corridor Strike Force agents in San Juan, Puerto Rico

    SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO

    08.24.2022

    Photo by Ricardo Castrodad 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7 PADET San Juan

    The Coast Guard offloaded 330 pounds (150kgs) of seized cocaine and transferred custody of eights suspected smugglers to Caribbean Corridor Strike Force agents in San Juan, Puerto Rico Aug. 24, 2022. The Coast Guard Cutter Joseph Doyle interdicted a drug smuggling vessel near Isabela, Puerto Rico Aug. 16, 2022 that resulted in the contraband seizure and the apprehension of the smugglers. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

    Date Taken: 08.24.2022
    Date Posted: 08.25.2022 14:15
    Photo ID: 7388036
    VIRIN: 220824-G-KA744-1002
    Resolution: 2865x2428
    Size: 2.18 MB
    Location: SAN JUAN, PR 
    This work, Coast Guard offloads $3.1 million in seized cocaine, transfers custody of 8 smugglers to Caribbean Corridor Strike Force agents in San Juan, Puerto Rico [Image 3 of 3], by Ricardo Castrodad, identified by DVIDS

    Coast Guard seizes $3.1 million in cocaine, apprehends 8 smugglers near Puerto Rico

    Isabela
    Puerto
    Sector San Juan
    Coast Guard Cutter Joseph Doyle
    330 pound of cocaine
    eight smugglers

