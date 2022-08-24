Coast Guard offloads $3.1 million in seized cocaine, transfers custody of 8 smugglers to Caribbean Corridor Strike Force agents in San Juan, Puerto Rico

The Coast Guard offloaded 330 pounds (150kgs) of seized cocaine and transferred custody of eights suspected smugglers to Caribbean Corridor Strike Force agents in San Juan, Puerto Rico Aug. 24, 2022. The Coast Guard Cutter Joseph Doyle interdicted a drug smuggling vessel near Isabela, Puerto Rico Aug. 16, 2022 that resulted in the contraband seizure and the apprehension of the smugglers. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

