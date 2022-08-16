Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard seizes $3.1 million in cocaine, apprehends 8 smugglers near Puerto Rico [Image 3 of 3]

    Coast Guard seizes $3.1 million in cocaine, apprehends 8 smugglers near Puerto Rico

    PUERTO RICO

    08.16.2022

    Photo by Ricardo Castrodad 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7 PADET San Juan

    The Coast Guard Cutter Joseph Doyle interdicts a drug smuggling vessel near Isabela, Puerto Rico Aug. 16, 2022 that resulted in seizure 330 pounds (150kgs) of cocaine and the apprehension of eight suspected smugglers. Caribbean Corridor Strike Force agents in San Juan, Puerto Rico received custody of the contraband and detainees from the Coast Guard Cutter Legare Aug. 24, 2022. (U.S. Coast Guard Photo)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard seizes $3.1 million in cocaine, apprehends 8 smugglers near Puerto Rico [Image 3 of 3], by Ricardo Castrodad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Coast Guard seizes $3.1 million in cocaine, apprehends 8 smugglers near Puerto Rico

    Puerto Rico
    Isabela
    Sector San Juan
    Coast Guard Cutter Joseph Doyle
    330 pound of cocaine
    eight smugglers

