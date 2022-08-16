Coast Guard seizes $3.1 million in cocaine, apprehends 8 smugglers near Puerto Rico

The Coast Guard Cutter Joseph Doyle interdicts a drug smuggling vessel near Isabela, Puerto Rico Aug. 16, 2022 that resulted in seizure 330 pounds (150kgs) of cocaine and the apprehension of eight suspected smugglers. Caribbean Corridor Strike Force agents in San Juan, Puerto Rico received custody of the contraband and detainees from the Coast Guard Cutter Legare Aug. 24, 2022. (U.S. Coast Guard Photo)

