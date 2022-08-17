Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    081722-A-JU979-443 [Image 4 of 5]

    081722-A-JU979-443

    FORT JACKSON, SC, UNITED STATES

    08.17.2022

    Photo by Nathan Clinebelle 

    Fort Jackson Public Affairs Office

    Dr. Raymond Burk, principal of Pierce Terrace Elementary School, welcomes families and students back to school Aug. 17.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.17.2022
    Date Posted: 08.25.2022 13:58
    Photo ID: 7388004
    VIRIN: 081722-A-JU979-443
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 1.96 MB
    Location: FORT JACKSON, SC, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 081722-A-JU979-443 [Image 5 of 5], by Nathan Clinebelle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    081722-A-ZN169-032
    081722-A-ZN169-057
    081722-A-ZN169-050
    081722-A-JU979-443
    081722-A-JU979-453

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Jackson heads back to school

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Jackson
    DODEA
    C.C. Pinckney
    Pierce Terrace
    Fort Jackson schools

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT