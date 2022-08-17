Sgt. 1st Class Alicia Blackwell, a drill sergeant leader at the U.S. Army Drill Sergeant Academy, escorts her children to C.C. Pinckney Elementary School on the first day of the new school year Aug. 17.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.17.2022 Date Posted: 08.25.2022 13:58 Photo ID: 7387998 VIRIN: 081722-A-ZN169-050 Resolution: 2994x2556 Size: 510.58 KB Location: FORT JACKSON, SC, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 081722-A-ZN169-050 [Image 5 of 5], by Robert Timmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.