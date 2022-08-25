Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2022 1st Lt. Derek Hines 5K [Image 3 of 5]

    2022 1st Lt. Derek Hines 5K

    VICENZA, ITALY

    08.25.2022

    Photo by Capt. Robyn Haake 

    173rd Airborne Brigade

    U.S. Army paratroopers from the 173rd Airborne Brigade and other participants begin running during the 1LT Derek Hines 5K on Aug. 25 2022 at Caserma Del Din, Italy.

    Derek S. Hines was killed in action on Sept. 1, 2005 in Baylough, Afghanistan while conducting security operations with Battle Company, 2nd Battalion, 503rd Airborne Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade. Derek was serving as Battle Company’s Fire Support Officer when the unit came under small arms fire. Even after being fatally wounded, Derek continued to return fire at the enemy. He was posthumously awarded two Purple Hearts and a Bronze Star for his service.

    The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build partnerships and strengthen the alliance.

    (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Rob Haake)

    Sky Soldiers Remember 1st Lt. Derek Hines

