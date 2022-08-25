Sky Soldiers Remember 1st Lt. Derek Hines

Photo By Capt. Robyn Haake | U.S. Army paratroopers with Battle Company, 2nd Battalion, 503rd Airborne Infantry...... read more read more Photo By Capt. Robyn Haake | U.S. Army paratroopers with Battle Company, 2nd Battalion, 503rd Airborne Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade salute during the U.S. national anthem at the annual 1LT Derek Hines 5K on Aug. 25 2022 at Caserma Del Din, Italy. Derek S. Hines was killed in action on Sept. 1, 2005 in Baylough, Afghanistan while conducting security operations with Battle Company, 2nd Battalion, 503rd Airborne Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade. Derek was serving as Battle Company’s Fire Support Officer when the unit came under small arms fire. Even after being fatally wounded, Derek continued to return fire at the enemy. He was posthumously awarded two Purple Hearts and a Bronze Star for his service. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build partnerships and strengthen the alliance. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Rob Haake) see less | View Image Page

VICENZA, Italy –More than 600 173rd Airborne Brigade paratroopers or “Sky Soldiers” gathered to run a five-kilometer race on Aug. 25, 2022, which became an annual event back in 2011 to remember 1st Lt. Derek Hines. While it is a race, it is truly not about winning. Its about remembering a fallen Sky Soldier and the team he served with in Afghanistan.



1st Lt. Derek Hines was killed in action on Sept. 1, 2005 in Baylough, Afghanistan while deployed with Battle Company, 2nd Battalion, 503rd Airborne Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade.



Derek was Battle Company’s Fire Support Officer (FSO) when the unit came under small arms fire. Even after being fatally wounded, Derek continued to return fire at the enemy. He was posthumously awarded two Purple Hearts and a Bronze Star for his service.



Before the 5K began, Sky Soldiers, families and friends shared a moment with Derek’s family; his parents, Steve and Susan, and his brother, Trevor who told the younger Sky Soldiers who Derek was. The Brigade Commander, Col. Michael Kloepper, who was Derek’s company commander in Afghanistan spoke of Derek not as his FSO, but as a human being.



“So we were on a hike. We were on the north edge of Lake Guarda and it was high up there, you could see the lake and the towns and we were up there with the lieutenants and this was just before the deployment. After we got to the summit and pat ourselves on the back, Derek pulls out a bottle of red wine. At my younger age, I didn’t that was the greatest idea at that exact moment. Derek said, ‘Sir, its gonna be ok, we’re in Italy! Where else are we gonna do this?’”



Derek’s brother, Trevor spoke to the Sky Soldiers after Col. Kloepper, further describing how much Derek loved to be a paratrooper and a part of the 173rd Airborne.



“One thing I’ve seen is how special the 173rd is. And after being here a few short days last year and a few days this year, I now fully understand the connection Derek had to this brigade, his work and his paratroopers.”



“Derek Hines led from the front. He worked alongside his men. When they worked, he worked.”



The uniform for Sky Soldiers was their unit shirt with Operational Camouflage Pattern (OCP) pants and combat boots. Some went futher and ran the five kilometers with body armor on; and even further with teams in body armor while they carried eight-foot logs together. Family members who never heard of Derek before the race came to hear his story and run with the Sky Soldiers.



The Hines family and brigade command team led the first 100 meters of the race as one big group, thinning out at the first turn of the race. Col. Kloepper finished the race alongside Derek’s father and brother, bringing the participants to a roaring applause after seeing the Hines family complete the race.



“This is a good brigade…I truly believe that. Its because we stand in the shadows of those who came before us. Its because we’re gonna do our best today, not for us, but for each other…to uphold the legacy of who came before us,” said Kloepper before the race.



“When we look into the past to honor our fallen, its because we believe we are connected.”



The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build partnerships and strengthen the alliance.