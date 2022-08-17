An instructor from the 435th Security Forces Squadron Ground Combat Readiness Training Center simulates formations during a field training exercise at Stanford Training Area, England, Aug. 17, 2022. Instructors from the 820th Base Defense Group and 435th SFSGCRTC, conducted the exercise to evaluate and bolster the combat readiness skills of the defenders from the 423d SFS. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Eugene Oliver)
|Date Taken:
|08.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.25.2022 06:58
|Photo ID:
|7387178
|VIRIN:
|220817-F-VS137-1014
|Resolution:
|3000x2000
|Size:
|3.24 MB
|Location:
|STANFORD TRAINING AREA, NFK, GB
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Security forces units use FTX to hone combat readiness [Image 36 of 36], by SSgt Eugene Oliver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT