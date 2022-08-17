Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Security forces units use FTX to hone combat readiness [Image 20 of 36]

    Security forces units use FTX to hone combat readiness

    STANFORD TRAINING AREA, NFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    08.17.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Eugene Oliver 

    501st Combat Support Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Ambrose Ross, left, 423d Security Forces Squadron police services, relays a command to Airmen from the 423d SFS, during a field training exercise at Stanford Training Area, England, Aug. 17, 2022. Instructors from the 820th Base Defense Group and 435th Security Forces Squadron Ground Combat Readiness Training Center, conducted the exercise to evaluate and bolster the combat readiness skills of the defenders from the 423d SFS. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Eugene Oliver)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.17.2022
    Date Posted: 08.25.2022 06:57
    Photo ID: 7387164
    VIRIN: 220817-F-VS137-1017
    Resolution: 3000x2000
    Size: 3.66 MB
    Location: STANFORD TRAINING AREA, NFK, GB
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Security forces units use FTX to hone combat readiness [Image 36 of 36], by SSgt Eugene Oliver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Security forces units use FTX to hone combat readiness
    Security forces units use FTX to hone combat readiness
    Security forces units use FTX to hone combat readiness
    Security forces units use FTX to hone combat readiness
    Security forces units use FTX to hone combat readiness
    Security forces units use FTX to hone combat readiness
    Security forces units use FTX to hone combat readiness
    Security forces units use FTX to hone combat readiness
    Security forces units use FTX to hone combat readiness
    Security forces units use FTX to hone combat readiness
    Security forces units use FTX to hone combat readiness
    Security forces units use FTX to hone combat readiness
    Security forces units use FTX to hone combat readiness
    Security forces units use FTX to hone combat readiness
    Security forces units use FTX to hone combat readiness
    Security forces units use FTX to hone combat readiness
    Security forces units use FTX to hone combat readiness
    Security forces units use FTX to hone combat readiness
    Security forces units use FTX to hone combat readiness
    Security forces units use FTX to hone combat readiness
    Security forces units use FTX to hone combat readiness
    Security forces units use FTX to hone combat readiness
    Security forces units use FTX to hone combat readiness
    Security Forces mentorship program connects Pathfinders, local UK students
    Security forces units use FTX to hone combat readiness
    Security forces units use FTX to hone combat readiness
    Security forces units use FTX to hone combat readiness
    Security forces units use FTX to hone combat readiness
    Security forces units use FTX to hone combat readiness
    Security forces units use FTX to hone combat readiness
    Security forces units use FTX to hone combat readiness
    Security forces units use FTX to hone combat readiness
    Security forces units use FTX to hone combat readiness
    Security forces units use FTX to hone combat readiness
    Security forces units use FTX to hone combat readiness
    Security forces units use FTX to hone combat readiness

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USAFE
    England
    Combat Readiness
    Security Forces
    U.S. Air Force
    423d Security Forces Squadron

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT