U.S. Marines assigned to the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit process and load mission-related cargo during USNS William McLean's port visit August 11, 2022 at Defense Munitions Crombie, Scotland, United Kingdom. Combat Logistics Force vessels, like William McLean, are the supply line to U.S. Navy surface combatant ships, with their multi-purpose capability to provide food, mail, fuel, spare parts, ammunition, and portable water; allowing fleet units to remain at sea for prolonged periods of time. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Warrant Officer 2 Ryan Lee/released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.11.2022 Date Posted: 08.25.2022 04:06 Photo ID: 7387116 VIRIN: 220817-N-N1901-0003 Resolution: 1600x1200 Size: 250.71 KB Location: CROMBIE, SCT, GB Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NAVSUP, mission partners support combat logistics force vessel's first port visit in Scotland [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.