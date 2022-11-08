Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAVSUP, mission partners support combat logistics force vessel's first port visit in Scotland [Image 1 of 2]

    NAVSUP, mission partners support combat logistics force vessel's first port visit in Scotland

    CROMBIE, SCT, UNITED KINGDOM

    08.11.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Sigonella

    U.S. Marines assigned to the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit process and load mission-related cargo during USNS William McLean's port visit August 11, 2022 at Defense Munitions Crombie, Scotland, United Kingdom. Combat Logistics Force vessels, like William McLean, are the supply line to U.S. Navy surface combatant ships, with their multi-purpose capability to provide food, mail, fuel, spare parts, ammunition, and portable water; allowing fleet units to remain at sea for prolonged periods of time. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Warrant Officer 2 Ryan Lee/released)

    Date Taken: 08.11.2022
    Date Posted: 08.25.2022 04:06
    Location: CROMBIE, SCT, GB
