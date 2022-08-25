NAVSUP, mission partners support combat logistics force vessel's first port visit in Scotland

Courtesy Photo | U.S. Marines assigned to the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit process and load...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | U.S. Marines assigned to the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit process and load mission-related cargo during USNS William McLean's port visit August 11, 2022 at Defense Munitions Crombie, Scotland, United Kingdom. Combat Logistics Force vessels, like William McLean, are the supply line to U.S. Navy surface combatant ships, with their multi-purpose capability to provide food, mail, fuel, spare parts, ammunition, and portable water; allowing fleet units to remain at sea for prolonged periods of time. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Warrant Officer 2 Ryan Lee/released) see less | View Image Page

At its cooperative security location (CSL) at Defense Munitions (DM) Crombie, Scotland, United Kingdom, Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Sigonella (NAVSUP FLCSI) is expanding its capabilities to support U.S. Naval and Allied ships, submarines, aircraft and expeditionary forces deploying into, and operating across, the High North, Baltics and Arctic Circle.



In mid-August 2022, some of the command's logisticians coordinated the loading, shipping and delivery of provisions, cargo and mail to Lewis and Clark-class USNS William McLean (T-AKE 12), one of Military Sealift Command's Combat Logistics Force (CLF) vessels.



CLF vessels are the supply line to U.S. Navy surface combatant ships, with their multi-purpose capability to provide food, mail, fuel, spare parts, ammunition, and portable water; allowing fleet units to remain at sea for prolonged periods of time.



"This was the first emergent port visit conducted by a U.S. CLF-class vessel in Crombie," said Lt. Adam Thomas, NAVSUP FLCSI Site Crombie officer in charge. "Successfully supporting William McLean required us to flex our working relationships with our mission partners, Command Task Force 63 and DM Crombie Port Operations teams, with less than 48 hours of notice."



Some of these mission-critical materials loaded onto the William McLean were transported to ships assigned to the Kearsarge Amphibious Ready Group (ARG). The ARG is operating in the Baltic Sea to strengthen interoperability with key NATO allies and partners.



"Our ability to support ships like USNS William McLean at our CSL site in Scotland is another concrete example of NAVSUP's expanding capabilities delivering holistic operational readiness to the Fleet where and when our deployed Warfighters need it," said Capt. Douglas S. MacKenzie, NAVSUP FLCSI commanding officer. "Thanks to the tireless efforts of NAVSUP and our growing network of USNAVEUR mission partners, such as the U.S. Transportation Command's Military Sealift Command and CTF 63 teams, Site Crombie is fast becoming a logistics center of gravity from which we can better facilitate end-to-end sustainment across Europe's High North region."



The Kearsarge ARG and larger amphibious task forces provide military commanders a wide range of flexible capabilities including maritime security operations, expeditionary power projection, strike operations, forward naval presence, crisis response, sea control, deterrence, cyber operations, security cooperation and counter-proliferation, and humanitarian assistance and disaster relief.



Headquartered at Naples, Italy, Command Task Force 63 is composed of oilers, provision ships, and repair ships. Its mission is the delivery of supplies at sea, and effecting repairs to other ships and equipment of the Fleet.



Site Crombie is NAVSUP FLCSI's cooperative security location strategically positioned to support NAVEUR-NAVAF, U.S. Sixth and Second Fleets and Joint Warfighters who routinely conduct operations with their High North Allies and Partners. From this transshipment hub, FLCSI Site Crombie's logisticians and their mission partners enable the expansion of maritime sustainment through its key products and services such as customs clearance, sustainment, fuel delivery, husbanding services, port visit coordination, warehousing, transportation, inter- & intra-theater cargo and mail distribution.



FLCSI is one of NAVSUP's eight globally-positioned commands that provides a full range of solutions for logistics, business and support services to the U.S. Naval, Joint, NATO and Allied Forces across 14 enduring and forward operating sites; forward contingency and cooperative security locations in 13 countries in Europe and Africa.