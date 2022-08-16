Reflecting on combat to build a more ready force

U.S. Army Reserve Maj. Kristin Caulfield, Observer Coach/Trainer, Team Lead, 2-361st Training Support Battalion, 85th U.S. Army Reserve Support Command, observes lanes training during CSTX 86-22-02 at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, August 16, 2022. Caulfield served in Iraq in 2003 with Soldiers from the 459th Engineer Company (Multi-role Bridge Company), and U.S. Marines and constructed a float bridge over the Diyala River in Iraq on April 7, 2003. It was the first float bridge constructed under enemy fire since World War Two. Two U.S. Marines, Lance Cpl. Andrew Julian Aviles and Cpl. Jesus Martin Antonio Medellin, were killed when enemy artillery struck their vehicle. Caulfield serves today as an OC/T to guide and ready Soldiers for combat environments.

(U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. David Lietz)

