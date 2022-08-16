Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Reflecting on combat to build a more ready force [Image 2 of 2]

    Reflecting on combat to build a more ready force

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    08.16.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. David Lietz 

    85th Support Command

    U.S. Army Reserve Maj. Kristin Caulfield, Observer Coach/Trainer, Team Lead, 2-361st Training Support Battalion, 85th U.S. Army Reserve Support Command, observes lanes training during CSTX 86-22-02 at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, August 16, 2022. Caulfield served in Iraq in 2003 with Soldiers from the 459th Engineer Company (Multi-role Bridge Company), and U.S. Marines and constructed a float bridge over the Diyala River in Iraq on April 7, 2003. It was the first float bridge constructed under enemy fire since World War Two. Two U.S. Marines, Lance Cpl. Andrew Julian Aviles and Cpl. Jesus Martin Antonio Medellin, were killed when enemy artillery struck their vehicle. Caulfield serves today as an OC/T to guide and ready Soldiers for combat environments.
    (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. David Lietz)

    Date Taken: 08.16.2022
    Date Posted: 08.25.2022 00:16
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    This work, Reflecting on combat to build a more ready force [Image 2 of 2], by SSG David Lietz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Army Reserve
    Fort McCoy
    Anthony L. Taylor
    85th Support Command
    SSG David Lietz
    CSTX 2022

