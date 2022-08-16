Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Reflecting on combat to build a more ready force

    Reflecting on combat to build a more ready force

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    08.16.2022

    85th Support Command

    Soldiers from the 459th Engineer Company (Multi-role Bridge Company), based in Bridgeport, West Virginia and U.S. Marines construct a float bridge over the Diyala River in Iraq on April 7, 2003. It was the first float bridge constructed under enemy fire since World War Two. Two U.S. Marines, Lance Cpl. Andrew Julian Aviles and Cpl. Jesus Martin Antonio Medellin, were killed when enemy artillery struck their vehicle. A painting of the photo sits in the Pentagon in Washington, D.C.
    (Courtesy photo from Maj. Kristin Caulfield)

    
    

    

    U.S. Army Reserve
    Operation Iraqi Freedom
    Anthony L. Taylor
    85th U.S. Army Reserve Support Command
    SSG David Lietz
    MAJ Kristin Caulfield

