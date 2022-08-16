Soldiers from the 459th Engineer Company (Multi-role Bridge Company), based in Bridgeport, West Virginia and U.S. Marines construct a float bridge over the Diyala River in Iraq on April 7, 2003. It was the first float bridge constructed under enemy fire since World War Two. Two U.S. Marines, Lance Cpl. Andrew Julian Aviles and Cpl. Jesus Martin Antonio Medellin, were killed when enemy artillery struck their vehicle. A painting of the photo sits in the Pentagon in Washington, D.C.

(Courtesy photo from Maj. Kristin Caulfield)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.16.2022 Date Posted: 08.25.2022 00:15 Photo ID: 7387009 VIRIN: 220816-A-XY199-042 Resolution: 1280x794 Size: 147.76 KB Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Reflecting on combat to build a more ready force [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.