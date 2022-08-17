Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Augusta Recruiting Station Collaboration at Augusta Tech Net (Pays Partnership with JANUS Corporation) [Image 3 of 3]

    Augusta Recruiting Station Collaboration at Augusta Tech Net (Pays Partnership with JANUS Corporation)

    FORT JACKSON , SC, UNITED STATES

    08.17.2022

    Photo by Cheryl Lynn Woodhouse 

    Columbia Recruiting Battalion

    L to R: 1SG Justin Christopher, SSG Anthony Warren, 2LT Ryan Mraz, 2LT Christian Blasé and SSG Alneshia Giddens


    Augusta Recruiting Station worked the Augusta Tech Net each day by manning a table strategically set next to both the Cyber and Signal School house tables of the entrance of the main Augusta Tech Net vender entrance. The high traffic area allowed for maximum exposure and interaction with all those who attended.

    Date Taken: 08.17.2022
    Date Posted: 08.24.2022 20:49
    Location: FORT JACKSON , SC, US 
