Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MG Stanton presents Mr. John Dewey a TRADOC PaYS plaque for Partnership with Columbia Recruiting Bn (Augusta Recruiting Station) [Image 1 of 3]

    MG Stanton presents Mr. John Dewey a TRADOC PaYS plaque for Partnership with Columbia Recruiting Bn (Augusta Recruiting Station)

    FORT JACKSON, SC, UNITED STATES

    08.17.2022

    Photo by Cheryl Lynn Woodhouse 

    Columbia Recruiting Battalion

    L to R: CEO of JANUS Research COL(R) John Dewey and CCoE/FGGA Commanding General (CG) Major General Paul T. Stanton


    MG Stanton presents Mr. Dewey the TRADOC PaYS plaque as a token of the Army’s appreciation for becoming a PaYS partner.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.17.2022
    Date Posted: 08.24.2022 20:49
    Photo ID: 7386939
    VIRIN: 220817-O-JH420-582
    Resolution: 640x480
    Size: 0 B
    Location: FORT JACKSON, SC, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MG Stanton presents Mr. John Dewey a TRADOC PaYS plaque for Partnership with Columbia Recruiting Bn (Augusta Recruiting Station) [Image 3 of 3], by Cheryl Lynn Woodhouse, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    MG Stanton presents Mr. John Dewey a TRADOC PaYS plaque for Partnership with Columbia Recruiting Bn (Augusta Recruiting Station)
    TRADCO PaYS Samuel Armstrong Official Partnership with JANUS and U.S. Army - Augusta Recruiting Bn - CPT Edward L. Littrell
    Augusta Recruiting Station Collaboration at Augusta Tech Net (Pays Partnership with JANUS Corporation)

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Augusta
    AFCEA TechNet

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT