    TRADCO PaYS Samuel Armstrong Official Partnership with JANUS and U.S. Army - Augusta Recruiting Bn - CPT Edward L. Littrell [Image 2 of 3]

    TRADCO PaYS Samuel Armstrong Official Partnership with JANUS and U.S. Army - Augusta Recruiting Bn - CPT Edward L. Littrell

    FORT JACKSON, SC, UNITED STATES

    08.17.2022

    Photo by Cheryl Lynn Woodhouse 

    Columbia Recruiting Battalion

    L to R: North Augusta Mayor Briton S. Williams, TRADCO PaYS Samuel Armstrong, FGGA School Liaison Mrs. Melissa A. Stover, CEO of JANUS Research Mr. John Dewey, Augusta Recruiting Company CDR CPT Edward L. Littrell and 1SG Justin Christopher.


    Mayor Williams agreed to attend the PaYS signing ceremony and is excited to see how North Augusta businesses can leverage this program in the near future. Mrs. Stover has been a tremendous supporter of the Recruiting Team and joined our efforts to help Recruiting efforts in the schools. Mrs. Stover attended and presented at both the FGGA CGs Recruiting meeting back in late March, and most recently when we met with the new FGGA Garrison Command Team and spoke about aligning efforts for the Unit and School sponsorship program. PaYS is a great way to take care of Soldiers after the Army and currently serving Reserve Soldiers. Hooah!

    Date Taken: 08.17.2022
    Date Posted: 08.24.2022 20:49
    Photo ID: 7386941
    VIRIN: 220817-O-JH420-005
    Resolution: 380x355
    Size: 0 B
    Location: FORT JACKSON, SC, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TRADCO PaYS Samuel Armstrong Official Partnership with JANUS and U.S. Army - Augusta Recruiting Bn - CPT Edward L. Littrell [Image 3 of 3], by Cheryl Lynn Woodhouse, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

