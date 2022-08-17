TRADCO PaYS Samuel Armstrong Official Partnership with JANUS and U.S. Army - Augusta Recruiting Bn - CPT Edward L. Littrell

L to R: North Augusta Mayor Briton S. Williams, TRADCO PaYS Samuel Armstrong, FGGA School Liaison Mrs. Melissa A. Stover, CEO of JANUS Research Mr. John Dewey, Augusta Recruiting Company CDR CPT Edward L. Littrell and 1SG Justin Christopher.





Mayor Williams agreed to attend the PaYS signing ceremony and is excited to see how North Augusta businesses can leverage this program in the near future. Mrs. Stover has been a tremendous supporter of the Recruiting Team and joined our efforts to help Recruiting efforts in the schools. Mrs. Stover attended and presented at both the FGGA CGs Recruiting meeting back in late March, and most recently when we met with the new FGGA Garrison Command Team and spoke about aligning efforts for the Unit and School sponsorship program. PaYS is a great way to take care of Soldiers after the Army and currently serving Reserve Soldiers. Hooah!



