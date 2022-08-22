Senior Master Sgt. Richard Inabnit of the 168th Wing, Alaska Air National Guard, poses for a photo with his Comptroller Flight after his promotion ceremony to Senior Master Sgt., Eielson Air Force Base, August 22, 2022. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey)
|Date Taken:
|08.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.24.2022 19:36
|Photo ID:
|7386913
|VIRIN:
|220822-Z-UF872-0088
|Resolution:
|5408x3600
|Size:
|4.31 MB
|Location:
|EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 168th Wing's newest Senior Master Sgt. surrounded by family [Image 6 of 6], by SMSgt Julie Avey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT