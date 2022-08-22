Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    168th Wing's newest Senior Master Sgt. surrounded by family [Image 6 of 6]

    168th Wing's newest Senior Master Sgt. surrounded by family

    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, UNITED STATES

    08.22.2022

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey  

    168th Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Master Sgt. Richard Inabnit of the 168th Wing, Alaska Air National Guard, poses for a photo with his Comptroller Flight after his promotion ceremony to Senior Master Sgt., Eielson Air Force Base, August 22, 2022. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey)

    Date Taken: 08.22.2022
    Date Posted: 08.24.2022 19:36
    Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US 
    Promotions
    Comptroller Flight
    168th Wing

