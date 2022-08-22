168th Wing's newest Senior Master Sgt. surrounded by family

Senior Master Sgt. Richard Inabnit of the 168th Wing, Alaska Air National Guard, poses for a photo with his wife after his promotion ceremony to Senior Master Sgt., Eielson Air Force Base, August 22, 2022. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey)
|Date Taken:
|08.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.24.2022 19:37
|Location:
|EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US
