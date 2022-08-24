Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    26th MEU Continues to Echelon Command and Control [Image 8 of 8]

    26th MEU Continues to Echelon Command and Control

    BOGUE, NC, UNITED STATES

    08.24.2022

    Photo by Cpl. Eric Ramirez 

    26th Marine Expeditionary Unit     

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Victor Salceda, an inventory management specialist assigned to 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit, communicates with the operator of a tractor, rubber-tired, articulated steering, multi-purpose to safely drop off a component of a mobile armory during the Marine Expeditionary Unit Field Exercise (MEU FEX) at Bogue Field Marine Corps Auxilary Field, North Carolina, Aug. 24, 2022. The MEU FEX demonstrates the 26th MEU's ability to transition command and control from ship-to-shore through the echeloning of command capabilities and expeditionary logistics planning. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Eric Ramirez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.24.2022
    Date Posted: 08.24.2022 18:11
    Photo ID: 7386851
    VIRIN: 220824-M-BY673-1717
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 16.49 MB
    Location: BOGUE, NC, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 26th MEU Continues to Echelon Command and Control [Image 8 of 8], by Cpl Eric Ramirez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

