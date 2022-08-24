26th MEU Continues to Echelon Command and Control

U.S. Marine Corps Col. Dennis Sampson, commanding officer of the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit, arrives to the center of command and receives an update brief during the Marine Expeditionary Unit Field Exercise (MEU FEX) at Bogue Field Marine Corps Auxilary Field, North Carolina, Aug. 24, 2022. The MEU FEX demonstrates the 26th MEU's ability to transition command and control from ship-to-shore through the echeloning of command capabilities and expeditionary logistics planning. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Eric Ramirez)

Date Taken: 08.24.2022 by Cpl Eric Ramirez