    Keesler hosts bone marrow donor registration drive [Image 5 of 5]

    Keesler hosts bone marrow donor registration drive

    KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, UNITED STATES

    08.23.2022

    Photo by Kemberly Groue 

    81st Training Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Tanner Thompson, 333rd Training Squadron operations superintendent, explains the registration process to 334th Training Squadron Airmen during a bone marrow donor registration drive inside Cody Hall at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Aug. 23, 2022. The 81st Training Group partnered with Second Air Force and the Salute to Life program to host the drive throughout the week at the various training squadrons. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.23.2022
    Date Posted: 08.24.2022 17:39
    Photo ID: 7386845
    VIRIN: 220823-F-BD983-1025
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 11.98 MB
    Location: KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Keesler hosts bone marrow donor registration drive [Image 5 of 5], by Kemberly Groue, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Airmen"
    "Keesler Air Force Base
    Air Force
    81st Training Wing
    Air Education and Training Command
    Bone Marrow Donor Registration Drive

