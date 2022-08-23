Keesler hosts bone marrow donor registration drive

Chad Ballance, Department of Defense Marrow Donor Program recruiter, explains the registration process to 334th Training Squadron Airmen during a bone marrow donor registration drive inside Cody Hall at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Aug. 23, 2022. The 81st Training Group partnered with Second Air Force and the Salute to Life program to host the drive throughout the week at the various training squadrons. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)

