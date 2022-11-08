HEART 22 field ordering with 3in1 tool

U.S. Air Force Capt. Justin Zinkl, middle, field ordering officer for the Health Engagements Assistance Response Team 2022, uses the 3in1 tool for field ordering to purchase equipment for Hospital Escuela in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, Aug. 11, 2022. HEART 22 is fully funded by Overseas Humanitarian Disaster and Civic Aid funding in support of the enhanced stability efforts across the Joint Task Force-Bravo areas of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st. Lt. Emily Seaton)

