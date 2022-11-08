Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HEART 22 contracting officer [Image 2 of 3]

    HEART 22 contracting officer

    HONDURAS

    08.11.2022

    Photo by 1st Lt. Emily Seaton 

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Justin Zinkl, field ordering officer for the Health Engagements Assistance Response Team 2022, holds a portable dental x-ray purchased for Hospital Escuela in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, Aug. 11, 2022. HEART 22 is fully funded by Overseas Humanitarian Disaster and Civic Aid funding in support of the enhanced stability efforts across the Joint Task Force-Bravo areas of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st. Lt. Emily Seaton)

    This work, HEART 22 contracting officer [Image 3 of 3], by 1st Lt. Emily Seaton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #medical
    #contracting
    #HEART 22

