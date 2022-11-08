HEART 22 contracting officer

U.S. Air Force Capt. Justin Zinkl, field ordering officer for the Health Engagements Assistance Response Team 2022, holds a portable dental x-ray purchased for Hospital Escuela in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, Aug. 11, 2022. HEART 22 is fully funded by Overseas Humanitarian Disaster and Civic Aid funding in support of the enhanced stability efforts across the Joint Task Force-Bravo areas of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st. Lt. Emily Seaton)

