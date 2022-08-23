3rd Division Sustainment Brigade presents T-72 Tank historical display

Soldiers with Charlie Company, 87th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division downloads a T-72 Tank onto Fort Stewart, Georgia, Aug. 24th, 2022. The T-72 Tank was captured during Operation Desert Storm and was brought for historical display on Fort Stewart. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Elsi Delgado, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade)
|Date Taken:
|08.23.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.24.2022 15:39
|Photo ID:
|7386490
|VIRIN:
|220824-A-FW799-002
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|9.18 MB
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
