Soldiers with Charlie Company, 87th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division downloads a T-72 Tank onto Fort Stewart, Georgia, Aug. 24th, 2022. The T-72 Tank was captured during Operation Desert Storm and was brought for historical display on Fort Stewart. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Elsi Delgado, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.23.2022 Date Posted: 08.24.2022 15:39 Photo ID: 7386490 VIRIN: 220824-A-FW799-002 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 9.18 MB Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade presents T-72 Tank historical display [Image 2 of 2], by PFC Elsi Delgado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.