    3rd Division Sustainment Brigade presents T-72 Tank historical display

    3rd Division Sustainment Brigade presents T-72 Tank historical display

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    08.23.2022

    Photo by Pfc. Elsi Delgado 

    3rd Sustainment Brigade

    Sgt. Ethan Thomas, assigned to Charlie Company, 87th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division downloads a T-72 Tank onto Fort Stewart, Georgia, Aug. 24th, 2022. The T-72 Tank was captured during Operation Desert Storm and will be used as a historical display on Fort Stewart. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Elsi Delgado, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade)

    Date Taken: 08.23.2022
    FORT STEWART, GA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade presents T-72 Tank historical display [Image 2 of 2], by PFC Elsi Delgado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    3rd Division Sustainment Brigade presents T-72 Tank historical display
    3rd Division Sustainment Brigade presents T-72 Tank historical display

    fort Stewart
    3rd ID
    T-72
    historical display

