3rd Division Sustainment Brigade presents T-72 Tank historical display

Sgt. Ethan Thomas, assigned to Charlie Company, 87th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division downloads a T-72 Tank onto Fort Stewart, Georgia, Aug. 24th, 2022. The T-72 Tank was captured during Operation Desert Storm and will be used as a historical display on Fort Stewart. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Elsi Delgado, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade)

