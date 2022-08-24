Gen. Pierre Schill, Chief of the French Army (center), and members of his staff (back row) pose for a photo with U.S. Army Cyber Command (ARCYBER) and U.S. Army Cyber Center of Excellence (CCOE) leaders during a visit with ARCYBER and CCOE at Fort Gordon, Ga., Aug. 24, 2022. The ARCYBER and CCOE leadership included included (front row, left to right) Brig. Gen. Christine Rummel, Mobilization Assistant to the ARCYBER Commanding General; Lt. Gen. Maria Barrett, ARCYBER commanding general; Maj. Gen. Paul Stanton, commanding general of CCOE and Fort Gordon; ARCYBER Command Sgt. Maj. Jack Nichols. The visit helped to build relationships, shared objectives and future interoperability among French forces, ARCYBER and the CCOE. (Photo by 2nd Lt. Taylor W. Riley)
U.S. Army cyber leaders help build partnership, interoperability with French Army during Fort Gordon visit
