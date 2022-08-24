Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Army cyber leaders help build partnership, interoperability with French Army during Fort Gordon visit [Image 2 of 2]

    U.S. Army cyber leaders help build partnership, interoperability with French Army during Fort Gordon visit

    UNITED STATES

    08.24.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Cyber Command

    Gen. Pierre Schill, Chief of the French Army (center), and members of his staff (back row) pose for a photo with U.S. Army Cyber Command (ARCYBER) and U.S. Army Cyber Center of Excellence (CCOE) leaders during a visit with ARCYBER and CCOE at Fort Gordon, Ga., Aug. 24, 2022. The ARCYBER and CCOE leadership included included (front row, left to right) Brig. Gen. Christine Rummel, Mobilization Assistant to the ARCYBER Commanding General; Lt. Gen. Maria Barrett, ARCYBER commanding general; Maj. Gen. Paul Stanton, commanding general of CCOE and Fort Gordon; ARCYBER Command Sgt. Maj. Jack Nichols. The visit helped to build relationships, shared objectives and future interoperability among French forces, ARCYBER and the CCOE. (Photo by 2nd Lt. Taylor W. Riley)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.24.2022
    Date Posted: 08.24.2022 15:11
    Photo ID: 7386442
    VIRIN: 220824-A-FX856-003
    Resolution: 2245x1500
    Size: 2.58 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army cyber leaders help build partnership, interoperability with French Army during Fort Gordon visit [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Army cyber leaders help build partnership, interoperability with French Army during Fort Gordon visit
    U.S. Army cyber leaders help build partnership, interoperability with French Army during Fort Gordon visit

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    U.S. Army cyber leaders help build partnership, interoperability with French Army during Fort Gordon visit

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    France
    partnership
    Fort Gordon
    French Army
    U.S. Army Cyber Command
    Army Cyber Center of Excellence

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT