U.S. Army cyber leaders help build partnership, interoperability with French Army during Fort Gordon visit

FORT GORDON, Ga. -- U.S. and French Army leaders strengthened the partnership and mutual security cooperation between the two nations during a visit by Gen. Pierre Schill, Chief of the French Army, with U.S. Army Cyber Center of Excellence (CCOE) and U.S. Army Cyber Command (ARCYBER) leaders here, Aug. 24, 2022.
The event was part of a five-day visit by Schill with the U.S. Army at the invitation of U.S. Army Chief of Staff Gen. James C. McConville, to further bilateral cooperation and interoperability between the two armies and familiarize French leadership with U.S. efforts such as modernization programs, multi-domain operations, organizations and capabilities, and human resources initiatives.
Schill's visit to Fort Gordon helped to establish and build French relationships, shared objectives and future interoperability with ARCYBER and the CCOE. U.S. leaders provided overviews of their organizations' missions and structures; of the training and development of Soldiers in "immaterial domain" specialties such as cyber and information operations, and of how they are preparing for future challenges and managing and seeking solutions to capability gaps.
The event is an extension of America's association with its oldest ally and NATO partner and the longstanding U.S.-French collaboration in cyberspace.
Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III highlighted the value of that partnership in defeating malicious adversaries in cyberspace during a meeting with French leaders last year.
"Our countries have a strong shared interest in protecting our critical infrastructure and that of our allies, including cyber infrastructure, and that's a foundation for our future cooperation in the area of technological infrastructure more broadly," Austin said.
"We are so grateful General Schill included a visit to U.S. Army Cyber Command and the Cyber Center of Excellence in his busy itinerary,” said Lt. Gen. Maria Barrett, ARCYBER commanding general. “We know the cyber domain and activities in the information dimension are ever-changing. Understanding how each of our armies are adapting our training, equipment and employment is critical to integrating these capabilities across the spectrum of competition, crisis or conflict. This visit underscores the importance our respective armies place on interoperability -- with partners and across all domains, to include cyber -- to tackle the challenges of tomorrow."
“It is my honor to host General Schill and his team at Fort Gordon,” said Maj. Gen. Paul Stanton, commanding general of the CCOE and Fort Gordon. “Our countries have a longstanding partnership and strong shared interest in cybersecurity. As we work toward the establishment of a Unified Network, our ability to train and work closely with allies and partners sets the conditions needed to overcome Signal, Cyberspace and Electromagnetic Warfare challenges across all domains and environments.”
To see more images from the visit, go to https://www.facebook.com/ArmyCyberCoE/photos
