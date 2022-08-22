Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ACE Capstone

    ACE Capstone

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    08.22.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Ashley Tsoi 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft assigned to the 6th Air Refueling Wing, take off from MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Aug. 22, 2022. Airmen from various career fields traveled alongside aircrew with the 91st and 50th Air Refueling Squadrons to participate in the Agile Combat Employment program’s capstone event. In order to successfully qualify, Airmen must demonstrate skills acquired from a year’s worth of tasks and objectives within 3 days while conducting 24-hour operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ashley Tsoi)

    TAGS

    Stratotanker
    ACE
    KC-135
    MacDill AFB
    Readiness Exercise
    Agile Combat Employment

