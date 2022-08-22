ACE Capstone

U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft assigned to the 6th Air Refueling Wing, take off from MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Aug. 22, 2022. Airmen from various career fields traveled alongside aircrew with the 91st and 50th Air Refueling Squadrons to participate in the Agile Combat Employment program’s capstone event. In order to successfully qualify, Airmen must demonstrate skills acquired from a year’s worth of tasks and objectives within 3 days while conducting 24-hour operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ashley Tsoi)

