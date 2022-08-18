Master Gunnery Sgt. Scott H. Stalker (right), United States Space Command command senior enlisted leader, speaks to Airmen during the 2022 Air Force Sergeants Association Professional Education & Development Symposium, in San Antonio, Aug. 18, 2022. During the symposium, Airmen were able to hear from past and present Air Force leaders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Jarad A. Denton)
|Date Taken:
|08.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.24.2022 12:26
|Photo ID:
|7386128
|VIRIN:
|220818-F-UE958-1791
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|8.08 MB
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Airmen focus on professional development at AFSA Symposium [Image 26 of 26], by MSgt Jarad Denton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
