    Airmen focus on professional development at AFSA Symposium [Image 26 of 26]

    Airmen focus on professional development at AFSA Symposium

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    08.18.2022

    Photo by Master Sgt. Jarad Denton 

    Secretary of the Air Force Public Affairs     

    Master Gunnery Sgt. Scott H. Stalker (right), United States Space Command command senior enlisted leader, speaks to Airmen during the 2022 Air Force Sergeants Association Professional Education & Development Symposium, in San Antonio, Aug. 18, 2022. During the symposium, Airmen were able to hear from past and present Air Force leaders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Jarad A. Denton)

    afsa
    professional development
    symposium
    education
    air force
    peds

