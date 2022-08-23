Airmen assigned to 39th Air Base Wing (ABW) currently attending Airman Leadership School (ALS) give a brief presentation on American culture at the Turkish-American Association (TAA) in Adana, Turkey, Aug. 23, 2022. The ALS Airmen visited TAA to better enhance the relationships between the 39th ABW personnel and the local community. TAA is a local organization that teaches its students how to speak English to help increase their future opportunities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua T. Crossman)
|Date Taken:
|08.23.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.24.2022 06:42
|Photo ID:
|7385534
|VIRIN:
|220823-F-DR389-1223
|Resolution:
|2700x1800
|Size:
|3.2 MB
|Location:
|ADANA, TR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Airman Leadership Class 22-F visits the Turkish-American Association [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Joshua Crossman, identified by DVIDS
