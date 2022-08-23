Airmen assigned to 39th Air Base Wing (ABW) currently attending Airman Leadership School (ALS) give a brief presentation on American culture at the Turkish-American Association (TAA) in Adana, Turkey, Aug. 23, 2022. The ALS Airmen visited TAA to better enhance the relationships between the 39th ABW personnel and the local community. TAA is a local organization that teaches its students how to speak English to help increase their future opportunities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua T. Crossman)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.23.2022 Date Posted: 08.24.2022 06:42 Photo ID: 7385534 VIRIN: 220823-F-DR389-1223 Resolution: 2700x1800 Size: 3.2 MB Location: ADANA, TR Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Airman Leadership Class 22-F visits the Turkish-American Association [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Joshua Crossman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.