Airman Leadership Class 22-F visits the Turkish-American Association

    ADANA, TURKEY

    08.23.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Joshua Crossman 

    39th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen assigned to 39th Air Base Wing (ABW) currently attending Airman Leadership School (ALS) give a brief presentation on American culture at the Turkish-American Association (TAA) in Adana, Turkey, Aug. 23, 2022. The ALS Airmen visited TAA to better enhance the relationships between the 39th ABW personnel and the local community. TAA is a local organization that teaches its students how to speak English to help increase their future opportunities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua T. Crossman)

