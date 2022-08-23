Airman Leadership Class 22-F visits the Turkish-American Association

Senior Airman Marcellous Butler (center), a commander support staff personalist assigned to the 39th Air Base Wing (ABW), and Senior Airman Justin Richardson (right), a combat arms instructor assigned to the 39th Security Forces Squadron, give a brief presentation on American culture at the Turkish-American Association (TAA) in Adana, Turkey, Aug. 23, 2022. Airman Leadership School Airmen from Incirlik Air Force Base, Turkey, visited TAA to better enhance the relationships between the 39th ABW personnel and the local community. TAA is a local organization that teaches its students how to speak English to help increase their future opportunities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua T. Crossman)

