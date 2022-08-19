Gunston Hall Conducts Gun Shoot

Baltic Sea (Aug. 19, 2022) From left to right, U.S. Navy Chief Gunner’s Mate Joseph Christos, Gunner’s Mate 2nd Class Branden Haberek, and Gunner’s Mate Seaman Alexis Kerri, all assigned to the Whidbey Island-class dock landing ship USS Gunston Hall (LSD 44), prepare targets for a live-fire exercise in the Baltic Sea, Aug. 19, 2022. Gunston Hall is part of the Kearsarge Amphibious Ready Group and embarked 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit, under the command and control of Task Force 61/2, on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet, to defend U.S. allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Keith Nowak)

