    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Gunston Hall Conducts Gun Shoot [Image 1 of 6]

    Gunston Hall Conducts Gun Shoot

    BALTIC SEA

    08.19.2022

    Photo by Seaman Keith Nowak 

    USS Gunston Hall (LSD44)

    Baltic Sea (Aug. 19, 2022) U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to the Whidbey Island-class dock landing ship USS Gunston Hall (LSD 44), and Sailors assigned to the Beach Master Unit 2, load ammunition for a live-fire exercise in the Baltic Sea, Aug. 19, 2022. Gunston Hall is part of the Kearsarge Amphibious Ready Group and embarked 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit, under the command and control of Task Force 61/2, on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet, to defend U.S. allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Keith Nowak)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.19.2022
    Date Posted: 08.24.2022 06:06
    Photo ID: 7385454
    VIRIN: 220819-N-PS818-1025
    Resolution: 6371x4247
    Size: 801.9 KB
    Location: BALTIC SEA
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Gunston Hall Conducts Gun Shoot [Image 6 of 6], by SN Keith Nowak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Navy
    sailor
    USS Gunston Hall: LSD 44
    U.S. Navy

