Gunston Hall Conducts Gun Shoot

Baltic Sea (Aug. 19, 2022) U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to the Whidbey Island-class dock landing ship USS Gunston Hall (LSD 44), and Sailors assigned to the Beach Master Unit 2, load ammunition for a live-fire exercise in the Baltic Sea, Aug. 19, 2022. Gunston Hall is part of the Kearsarge Amphibious Ready Group and embarked 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit, under the command and control of Task Force 61/2, on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet, to defend U.S. allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Keith Nowak)

