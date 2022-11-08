31st MUNS hosts, exceeds expectations in USAFE’s 4th annual CAPEX 22

Senior Airman Andrew Ord, 31st Munitions Squadron munitions inspector, right, and Master Sergeant Jonathon Slivicke, 31st MUNS munitions support equipment maintenance section chief, left, load a fully built GBU-38 onto an MHU-141 trailer during a routine exercise at Camp Darby, Italy, August 11, 2022. This is the last step before sending the bombs to the flight line. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessica Blair)

