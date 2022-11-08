Staff Sgt. Jordan Nelson, 31st Munitions Squadron armament maintenance supervisor, holds a recently inspected FMU-152 Electrical Bomb fuze during a routine exercise at Camp Darby, Italy, August 11, 2022. During this inspection he also set the fuze settings based off aircraft and mission requirements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessica Blair)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.11.2022 Date Posted: 08.24.2022 05:05 Photo ID: 7385387 VIRIN: 220811-F-EZ112-0013 Resolution: 6513x4342 Size: 4.27 MB Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 31st MUNS hosts, exceeds expectations in USAFE’s 4th annual CAPEX 22 [Image 12 of 12], by SrA Jessica Blair, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.