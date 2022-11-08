Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    31st MUNS hosts, exceeds expectations in USAFE's 4th annual CAPEX 22

    31st MUNS hosts, exceeds expectations in USAFE’s 4th annual CAPEX 22

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    08.11.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Jessica Blair 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Staff Sgt. Jordan Nelson, 31st Munitions Squadron armament maintenance supervisor, holds a recently inspected FMU-152 Electrical Bomb fuze during a routine exercise at Camp Darby, Italy, August 11, 2022. During this inspection he also set the fuze settings based off aircraft and mission requirements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessica Blair)

    Date Taken: 08.11.2022
    Date Posted: 08.24.2022 05:05
    Photo ID: 7385387
    VIRIN: 220811-F-EZ112-0013
    Resolution: 6513x4342
    Size: 4.27 MB
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT 
    This work, 31st MUNS hosts, exceeds expectations in USAFE’s 4th annual CAPEX 22 [Image 12 of 12], by SrA Jessica Blair, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    munitions
    Aviano
    exercise
    Camp Darby
    MUNS

