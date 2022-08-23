Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MMA Fighters Visit Charleston [Image 6 of 6]

    MMA Fighters Visit Charleston

    SINGAPORE

    08.23.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brandon Parker 

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    SINGAPORE (Aug. 22, 2022) From left, Command Senior Chief Dan Boes, Rich Franklin, three-time MMA champion and hall of famer, Cmdr. Clayton Beas, commanding officer of the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Charleston (LCS 18), Demetrious “Mighty Mouse” Johnson, MMA title contender, and Cmdr. Nellie Wang, executive officer of Charleston, pose for a photo following a visit, Aug. 22. Charleston, part of Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 7, is on a rotational deployment, operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brandon Parker)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.23.2022
    Date Posted: 08.24.2022 03:28
    Photo ID: 7385360
    VIRIN: 220822-N-HG389-0150
    Resolution: 4759x3095
    Size: 490.71 KB
    Location: SG
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MMA Fighters Visit Charleston [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Brandon Parker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    MMA
    Singapore

