220822-N-HG389-0096

SINGAPORE (Aug. 22, 2022) Rich Franklin, three-time MMA champion and hall of famer, center left, and Demetrious “Mighty Mouse” Johnson, MMA title contender, center right, pose for a photo with the crew of the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Charleston (LCS 18) during a visit, Aug. 22. Charleston, part of Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 7, is on a rotational deployment, operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brandon Parker)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.23.2022 Date Posted: 08.24.2022 03:28 Photo ID: 7385358 VIRIN: 220822-N-HG389-0096 Resolution: 5803x3931 Size: 670.25 KB Location: SG Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MMA Fighters Visit Charleston [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Brandon Parker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.