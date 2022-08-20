ATSUGI, Japan (Aug. 20, 2022) The U.S. 7th Fleet band plays live music during the installation's Bon Odori open base event. During the event, visitors shared music, food and other aspects of Japanese cultural with members of the NAF Atsugi community. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Richard L.J. Gourley)
|Date Taken:
|08.20.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.24.2022 01:31
|Photo ID:
|7385299
|VIRIN:
|220820-N-FN963-1018
|Resolution:
|7995x5711
|Size:
|4.82 MB
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NAFA Bon Odori 2022 [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Richard Gourley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
