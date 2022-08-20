Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAFA Bon Odori 2022 [Image 1 of 3]

    NAFA Bon Odori 2022

    JAPAN

    08.20.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Richard Gourley 

    Naval Air Facility Atsugi

    ATSUGI, Japan (Aug. 20, 2022) Residents from the local community enter Naval Air Facility Atsugi to celebrate the installation's Bon Odori open base event. During the event, visitors shared music, food and other aspects of Japanese cultural with members of the NAF Atsugi community. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Richard L.J. Gourley)

