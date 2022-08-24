YOKOSUKA, Japan (Aug. 24, 2022) – Capt. Les Sobol, Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY), speaks with community members about their concerns during the 'Cup o' Joe with the CO' event at Ikego Housing Detachment. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th fleet's forward deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by MC2 Conner Houghtaling)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.24.2022 Date Posted: 08.24.2022 01:26 Photo ID: 7385296 VIRIN: 220824-N-OC882-1077 Resolution: 7568x4698 Size: 1.45 MB Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CFAY Commanding Officer speaks to military spouses during open house event [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Conner Houghtaling, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.